PTI Govt Taking Steps For Promotion Of Arts: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps for promotion and development of arts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps for promotion and development of arts.

He said this while visiting a painting exhibition by renowned artist Aisha Arshad Shahnawaz here at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

The minister said it was a pleasure that, "our art was progressing and the services of artists were commendable." Information Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairperson board of Governor Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi along with Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan visited the exhibition and admired the creativity of the artist.

Aisha Arshad said about her work that the basic idea of the artworks she created was based on string theory which was a model of a fine blend of faith and religion.

Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said Alhamra was providing a healthy atmosphere for art and the artist.

A large number of people from different walks of life visited the exhibition.

