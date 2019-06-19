UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People: Sardar Asif

Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:08 PM

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali said the PTI government is taking steps for welfare of the people and hoped that the country will soon move forward towards betterment

He said the present government has taken responsibility to change the system as the policies of previous government were not the people friendly.

He asked the Opposition to stop befooling the people through its lies.

Talking to media representatives at his Dera here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the problems of the people and the PTI government will, Insha Allah, not disappoint them.

He said transparent and across the board accountability process is underway first time in the history of Pakistan and the focus of PTI government is to make our motherland an independent and self sufficient state by boosting the life standard of the poor people and return of looted money.

The positive impact of the steps taken by the government will be soon before every one and the government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief to the people, he expressed.

