PTI govt taking steps to bring down inflation: Qasim Suri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all possible steps to bring down inflation.

Talking to media here at Hall Road after having a meeting with Anjuman Tajran Lahore, he said that high inflation was due to cronavirus pandemic, as other developed countries including America also faced inflation.

He said the government imported sugar and wheat to balance demand and supply chain as well as to control their prices. Now sugar and wheat were available to consumers at reduced price, he said and added that government was focusing on controlling inflation as well.

He said that Prime Minister Tiger Force was tasked to check edible prices, and point out hoarders and profiteers in the country and this force was performing effectively.

He said that global economy collapsed due to COVID-19, citing, "Thousand of people died in America and our neighbour country India is also facing severe attacks of the pandemic, and 50,000 cases are being reported there daily." He said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) faced critical situation during coronavirus pandemic, adding that government was taking effective measures to cope with second wave of the pandemic.

He said that despite public pressure regarding lockdowns and closure of businesses, the PTI government took difficult decision and effective measures by not imposing complete lockdown to save people's businesses.

He said the government had provided Rs 12000 financial assistance to each deserving families, daily wager, labourers through Ehsaas Programme.

He said when PTI government came into power the economy was on ventilator and the country was on verge of bankruptcy. He mentioned the government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country's economy on the right track.

He said that Pakistan was the first country in the world to open the construction industry despite of COVID-19.

Suri said that Pakistan took the corona pandemic as an opportunity and reviewed many things and working patterns. He cited that Pakistan had now been able to manufacture ventilators, masks, sensitizers and other medical kits and export to other countries.

He said that Pakistani Rupee strengthened within whole Asia, stock exchange was rising, current account indicated positive and government did not took debt since last 5 months.

He said the government was providing relief to SMEs in the electricity bills besides providing relief in taxes.

Suri said that Pak Army, FCs and other security forces rendered their lives in Balochistan to save the lives of the people, adding that institutions should not be criticized.