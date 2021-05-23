UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Taking Steps To Ease People's Griefs, Provide Relief: Ishtiaq Urmar

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the PTI government is taking steps to alleviate the problems of the people and provide quick relief to them by fulfilling all promises being made.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation in Peshawar. Ishtiaq Urmar said that the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is top priority of the PTI government. Ishtiaq Urmar said that the problems of the people could be solved in a timely manner due to better policy and legislation of the government.

He said all available resources are being utilized for the establishment of a society based on sustainable development and justice. He said that the first objective of the PTI government under the active leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a corruption free society, selfless service to the people, establishment of a green Pakistan and better employment for the people of the province and overcoming their sense of deprivation.

The Provincial Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the spokesperson of the oppressed class of the country and the nation. Ishtiaq Urmar said that he is well aware of the problems of PK-69 and even today to solve the problems of the constituency.

He said that development projects worth millions of rupees are in the process of completion in various Union Councils while various schemes of drinking water, pavement of street, availability of electricity and gas facilities to the people and communication schemes are also in the process of completion.

