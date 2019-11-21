PTI govt taking steps to generate cheap energy: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Omer Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was working on many projects to generate cheap energy in the country.

Wind, solar and renewable energy projects would be completed in near future to meet the growing demand of industrial and other sectors in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said Korea, Japan, Denmark, America and other countries companies had shown keen interest in different projects of energy in Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said that PTI government would complete its constitutional period and the party would come into power on the basis of performance in the the next general election.

The Opposition parties had been united against the development and progress of present government, he stated.

About the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) prediction, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's party dream would never be fulfilled. The PTI government would complete its five years tenure with success.

To a question, the minister said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was working independently and without discrimination. He said that NAB was investigating the cases against the corrupt elements.

Omer Ayub Khan said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had been facing jail and fighting the cases in the courts due to corruption charges.