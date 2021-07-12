PTI govt taking steps to promote religious tourism: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved 'Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's integrated development and management plan' which would promote religious tourism in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved 'Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's integrated development and management plan' which would promote religious tourism in the province.

Talking to the media here, she said that a comprehensive plan had been devised for the improvement of Data Darbar's surrounding infrastructure to facilitate devotees as well as make this area center of religious tourism and education.

Under this plan, Data Darbar would be transformed into a welfare center where the devotees would not only be provided with food and accommodation but arrangements would also be made for their education.

The Special Assistant said a special cell had been set up in the Chief Minister's office for proper utilization and implementation of the funds allocated to different departments in the budget.

She said that CM had directed for e-tendering and on the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a third-party evaluation would be conducted to check the quality of the project. Dr Firdous said that proper utilization of budget 2021-22 would be ensured.

She said the former government planted 20 million trees in Punjab while the present government planted 170 million trees.

The Prime Minister had given a target to the Punjab government to plant 500 million trees.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that the elections in Kashmir should be held as per the aspirations of the people and no unconstitutional and illegal steps should be taken which would tarnish the election process.

She said the sitting Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir who belongs to PML-N was spending tax money of the people on the election campaign and protocols of PML-N.

Dr Firdous regretted that some immature politicians were pointing fingers at the state institutions instead of criticizing Modi in Kashmir.

She advised them to avoid such negative propaganda against the state institutions.

To a question, she said, "Nawaz Sharif's ideology is based on looting and slipping away."The Special Assistant said that Shehbaz Sharif took heavy kickbacks and signed expensive power generation deals but did not give any mechanism to supply electricity to the grid station. Shehbaz Sharif encouraged expensive power generation projects but did not focus on cheap hydel power projects. The PTI government was not only working on new power projects but also for the improvement of grid stations and transmission, she added.