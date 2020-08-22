UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Tirelessly Working To Resolve Public Issues: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has said that PTI government was tirelessly working to resolve the public issues including poverty, inflation, price-hike and to improve health, education and police departments in order to minimize common man's problems.

Talking to APP, he said that the PTI government is pro people and working for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said government started mega projects in the backward areas, adding that Pakistan was set to move rapidly on the track of progress and prosperity.

He said people are appreciating the incumbent government's policies and supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's pro people agenda. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir issue like never before and Pakistan stands with our brothers Kashmiris for their right of self-determination. Replying to a question, he said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community. He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

