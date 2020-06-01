PTI govt to address 73-year deprivations of Shangla district: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said PTI government has started several mega projects in Shangla district which was one the most backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said PTI government has started several mega projects in Shangla district which was one the most backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that PTI government was committed to bring Shangla district at par with other developed areas of the province and country, adding that multibillion mega projects would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the district.

Talking to people during his two-day visit to Shangla district, he said the work on development projects had been started and the people would witness a real change in the area soon.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was giving priority to development of backward districts.

He said that PTI was committed to remove sense of deprivation among Shangla people and for the purpose all available resources would be utilized. Earlier, the minister inaugurated various development projects in the district.