PTI Govt to address deprivation of Shangla, says minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said deprivations of Shangla would be addressed soon as par the commitment of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to develop backward areas.

Addressing a public meeting in connections with joining of PTI by an important figure of PML-N at Malik Khel Achar, district Shangla, the other day, said a news release issued here on Monday.

On this occasion, Fazal Khaliq Khan, and Niamat Khan quit PML-N and announced joining PTI.

Shaukat Yousafzai said roads, schools and hospitals would be established in the area to provide all basic amenities of life to the people.

He said in future people would vote only the basis of performance and not on hallow slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Khaliq Khan said that he had remained associated with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for a period of over four decades, adding, after coming into power no political party other than PTI has initiated such massive development work in the district.

The provincial minister said Union Council Malik Khel was stronghold of PML, but after the joining of Fazal Khaliq Khan and Niamat Khan, the area would now become the stronghold of PTI.