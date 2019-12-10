UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Bring About Economic Revolution: Governor Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

PTI govt to bring about economic revolution: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring about economic revolution in the country.

Talking to the cast of film 'Sach' led by former member UK Parliament Tasmina Sheikh at the Governor's House, here, he said more than US $ 10 billion investment by Russia and duty-free access to 313 Pakistani products to the Chinese markets from January 1, 2020 were conspicuous achievements of the PTI government on economic front.

MPAs Sadia Sohail and Musarat Jamshed Cheema were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said huge investment by Russia and China was the manifestation of the confidence of the foreign countries in the policies of present government, adding that impeccable security and facilities would be provided to all foreign investors.

He said international financial institutions had hailed government's policies, adding Pakistan was getting economically stronger with every passing day.

Sarwar said opposition was resorting to misleading and negative propaganda on national economy just for its personal and political gains but nation would not be hoodwinked any more.

The Governor Punjab said, "Overseas Pakistanis have an important role in the economic development of Pakistan and they are our great asset," adding that Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was committed to resolving all issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

He said courts cases were being decided in the shortest possible time while special laws had also been framed to protect overseas Pakistanis from land grabbers.

The Governor said PTI government was working actively for promotion of tourism and culture.

Director Zulfiqar Sheikh, and the cast including actress Alizee Shaikh, Asad Zaman Khan, Ayesha Sana and Actor Naseem Viki, Secretary General Cultural Journalist Foundation Thakur Lahori were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Film And Movies Governor Punjab Russia China Parliament United Kingdom Jamshed Ayesha Sana January 2020 Market All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

33 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Singapore

49 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi looks to retain UIM XCAT World Cham ..

1 hour ago

Doing Business Technical Deep Dive begins in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution a ..

1 hour ago

People start enjoying winter foods after fall in t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.