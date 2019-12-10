PTI govt to bring about economic revolution: Governor Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring about economic revolution in the country.

Talking to the cast of film 'Sach' led by former member UK Parliament Tasmina Sheikh at the Governor's House, here, he said more than US $ 10 billion investment by Russia and duty-free access to 313 Pakistani products to the Chinese markets from January 1, 2020 were conspicuous achievements of the PTI government on economic front.

MPAs Sadia Sohail and Musarat Jamshed Cheema were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said huge investment by Russia and China was the manifestation of the confidence of the foreign countries in the policies of present government, adding that impeccable security and facilities would be provided to all foreign investors.

He said international financial institutions had hailed government's policies, adding Pakistan was getting economically stronger with every passing day.

Sarwar said opposition was resorting to misleading and negative propaganda on national economy just for its personal and political gains but nation would not be hoodwinked any more.

The Governor Punjab said, "Overseas Pakistanis have an important role in the economic development of Pakistan and they are our great asset," adding that Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was committed to resolving all issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

He said courts cases were being decided in the shortest possible time while special laws had also been framed to protect overseas Pakistanis from land grabbers.

The Governor said PTI government was working actively for promotion of tourism and culture.

Director Zulfiqar Sheikh, and the cast including actress Alizee Shaikh, Asad Zaman Khan, Ayesha Sana and Actor Naseem Viki, Secretary General Cultural Journalist Foundation Thakur Lahori were present during the meeting.