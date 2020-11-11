UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Clinch Next Elections On Basis Of Removing Inflation: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

PTI govt to clinch next elections on basis of removing inflation: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would clinch the next general elections with majority votes on the basis of removing current inflation in the country.

The leadership of incumbent government was making strenuous efforts for improving governance and economy and in that regard, all necessary measures were being taken to achieve the objectives, he said in an interview with a television channel.

The public rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and speeches of opposition could not weaken the position of ruling party's leadership who was engaged in addressing the issues of common man, he added.

About new elections, he said, if the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) resigned then it would be the duty of election commission to follow the rules for conducting by-election on the vacant seats.

The minister accused the PPP leaders for enjoying luxuries life on the public money. He added the center would never grant any fund to the PPP leaders for the purpose. He said the projects of worth Rs700 billion would be completed by the Federal government to facilitate the people of Karachi.

Asad Umer said the PPP leaders had been utilizing the public money for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's kitchen.

He said the public funds had also been transferred abroad through Ayan Ali.

To a query, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders should have respected the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum.

He hoped that the responsible elements behind desecrating mausoleum would be punished as per law of the land.

More Stories From Pakistan

