PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan Thursday said that the PTI government would come upto the people expectations and would ensure the provision of basic facilities including health and education in available resources.

He was talking to PTI MNA Fazal Mohammad Khan during a meeting held here. District President PTI Charsadda, Azizullah Khan Umerzai, general secretary Haji Zafar Khan, president Tehsil Charsadda, Shakir Khan Uthmanzai and Asad Ali Turangzai were also present on the occasion.

Besides political situation, ongoing and new development schemes in Charsadda were also reviewed during meeting.

The provincial minister said efforts for turning Charsadda into a model district were continued, adding in this connection, small and big projects including the establishment of medical college, up-gradation of the district headquarters hospital (DHQ), Kaladher Flyover and construction of various roads are in progress in the district. The completion of these projects, he said would change the fate of the people of Charsadda.