PTI Govt To Complete Constitutional Period: KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:45 PM

PTI Govt to complete constitutional period: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):KP Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was popularly elected and would complete constitutional period of five years.

Talking to various delegations from Tajori, Sulemankhel and Behramkhel areas of district Lakki Marwat here on Monday, he said that people have already rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and would once again vote PTI to re-elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The members of delegation expressed gratitude and confidence in the leadership of the provincial minister and Saifullah brothers for approving the establishment of 132 KV Tajori Grid Station and other projects including drinking water and link roads in their areas. They also paid tributes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking personal interest in the development of district Lakki Marwat.

The provincial minister said that ODM has no manifesto and its struggle is for achievement of their personal interest and spreading anarchy in the country.

He said that PDM chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who himself hails from southern districts, but despite remaining part of every government had done nothing for changing the fate of the people of southern districts. He said that Maulana Fazal has always given priority to change his own or the fate of his family.

Dr. Hasham Inamullah said that now Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan both are determined for changing the fate of southern districts including Lakki Marwat and have approved various mega projects including Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, granting tourist spot status to Sheikh Badin, power sector and gas supply schemes for the region.

Similarly, he said work on Kurram Tangi Dam, Baran Dam Uprising, mineral resources and other public welfare-oriented projects is also in full swing that would ultimately changed the fate of the people of Lakki Marwat and other southern districts.

