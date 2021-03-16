PTI govt to complete constitutional tenure: PTI leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :President, PTI Malakand Division and Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai Tuesday the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure and would returned to power in the general elections of 2023 again with a thumping majority.

He was addressing a meeting at Chakdara.

Beside, PTI affiliated MNAs and MPAs, office bearers of PTI also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Divisional President said that they were the soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would stand by him in his journey of the public service.

He said the respect of Prime Minister Imran Khan was their respect and would serve the country under his leadership.

He vowed not to tolerate any hurdle in the progress and development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.