PTI Govt To Complete Constitutional Term: Humayun Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

PTI govt to complete constitutional term: Humayun Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar on Saturday said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term and conspirators would get nothing.

Talking to leaders of Insaf Traders Wing here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption and took extraordinary decisions to unveil mafias.

He further said the PML-N and PPP should tell people about their performance instead of dreaming about mid-term election.

He said that opposition should understand that corruption would not be tolerated in the country at all.

Humayun Akhtar said that elimination of corruption was necessary for the development and prosperity of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

