PTI govt to complete constitutional term: NA speaker

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year term and form its government even in the future as well.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sui Gas at Mouza Club, which was also addressed by Haji Aqibullah Khan.

Pointing out the opposition, Speaker Asad Qaiser said today all the politicians, who had ruled the country continuously, had been rejected by the masses.

He said the PPP and PML-N had formed federal government besides in Sindh and Punjab many times. He said due to the wrong policies of previous rulers, the country was still under severe economic crisis.

"I have done everything in accordance with the law and in the larger interest of the country and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

After assuming power, the PTI gave a strong representation to Swabi in the federal government and today, in province and center, the people hailing from Swabi were in power.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Water and Power Omar Ayub Khan said Speaker Asad Qaiser was truly representing his district and the people in the Parliament. "All credit goes to the people of Swabi who made the right choice by electing Asad Qaiser." He said the work was underway on a gas project in the constituency of Speaker Asad Qaiser at a cost of Rs3 billion.

He said no member of the assembly had ever approved such a large amount of money from the government.

He said work was underway on a gas project costing Rs 4.5 billion including the constituency of provincial education minister Shahram Khan Turki.

He said development was the result of the good policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.