PTI Govt to complete constitutional term: PTI leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Vice President of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sarai Nourang, Lakki Marwat district, Tariq Saeed Khan Madad Khel has said that the government was committed to ensure supremacy of law and eliminate corruption from the society in all its forms.

Talking to media persons, the PTI vice president said the government would not give any NRO like concession to the corrupt leaders of the opposition and ensure accountability process.

He said that masses had already rejected politics of the opposition and the government would complete its constitutional term.

He said that people wanted positive change in the country in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that the government faced no threat from sit-ins of the opposition.

He said that the PTI-led government believed in prosperity and welfare of people and would continue taking measures in this regard despite opposition or any hurdle in this regard.