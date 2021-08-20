UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt To Complete Five Year, Fulfill Promises Made With People: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

PTI govt to complete five year, fulfill promises made with people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure and fulfill promises made with the people during election campaign of 2018. The ruling party under the leadership of Imran Khan had taken hard decisions for improving economy, agriculture and industrial sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, the Health Cards have been provided to the deserving people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab, so that they could enjoy medical facility for their families. The farmer community, he said had been given a special package to promote agriculture sector. He said that the sale of motorcycles, tractors and other products had been increasing day by day due to the policies of the PTI government.

The State Minister said that an amount of one thousand billion ruppee had been allocated for the people of low income group to avail loan facility on easy mark up rate for building small houses.

Commenting on the rising Inflation, he said after the COVID 19, the world markets had observed hike in prices on many products.

Replying to a question about Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices due to war on terror. He said. we are hosting a large number of Afghan refugees on humanitarian grounds since long.

About the Pakistan's role on Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan would continue to play role for permanent peace in the region.

