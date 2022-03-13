PTI govt. to complete five years tenure: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Sunday said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its five-year tenure and would be re-elected with the support of people for another term of five years till 2028.

He expressed these views while addressing three-day Overseas Convention under the aegis of PTI Overseas Chapter. The Convention is being organized to recognize the services of expatriate Pakistanis for the country.

On the first day of Convention, Dr. Babar Awan said that such Convention for overseas Pakistanis would be held every year. Such events, he said, would be held till 2028 as this government to be re-elected after completing first term of five years.

He said that PTI government led by Imran Khan had to face enormous challenges after coming into power which included poor economy, internal and external issues and situation after COVID-19. All challenges were successfully handled and overcome through the rational approach of Imran Khan while strict action was ensured against corrupt elements making the country bankrupt in their tenures.

Dr. Babar Awan said that fight against corrupt elements was still underway and all those involved in corruption (thieves) were against Imran Khan on one side and visible due to their corrupt practices in past.

He said that the opposition was involved in horsetrading during the election of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and the videos were produced as evidence in this regard.

Dr. Babar Awan said that intent of article 63-A of the Constitution is not to allow anyone to cross the floor who got vote in the name of leadership. "We will crush the no-confidence motion through the constitution and the law" he maintained.

Babar Awan said that enemies of Muslims (Modi) was invited to weddings and given gifts earlier but Modi's misperception was removed when Abhinandan was downed by our great armed forces including Pakistan Air Force.

Though PTI government has less majority in the Parliament but it ensured legislation during last three years in the favor of Overseas Pakistanis and raised their voice in parliament and power corridors. The incumbent government fulfilled the promises of EVM and I-voting for Overseas which were not honored during the last 71 years, he added.

He thanked all Overseas Pakistanis who stood with PTI leadership in exposing the corrupt elements hiding in the foreign countries.

"You all are standing with a leader for the national interests who rejected `do more' demands and said `absolutely not' on different issues", he added.