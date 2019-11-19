PTI govt to complete its 5-year tenure: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure as Prime Minister Imran Khan had the full confidence of all the allied parties

The difference of opinion among the political leadership was a routine matter in democracy, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said the national economy was improving with each passing day as the initiatives taken by the prime minister on war footing basis were bearing fruit.

She said a hard working Imran Khan availed only two leaves since he had taken over the office one and a half years ago, which had caused an unnecessary uproar.

He was trying to introduce reforms in the country and being a hard worker, he would succeed at the end and continue in the office of prime minister for another five-year term, she added.

Replying to a question regarding the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's sit-in, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had to go empty-handed from Islamabad, but he was trying to pacify his workers with lies. He had got nothing except a lollipop, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Maulana would have to remain outside the Parliament as the PTI government would not only complete its present tenure, but the party would be voted to power by the people for next five years also.