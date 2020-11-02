PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure : Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year tenure without being blackmailed by the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year tenure without being blackmailed by the opposition.

Talking to a private news channel he said the opposition was trying to destabilize the country with its narrative.

The SAPM made it clear that the government would not tolerate anti-state statements.

The opposition wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their ill-gotten money, he said, adding the external powers wanted to destabilize Pakistan through different tactics.

He observed the opposition leaders were putting the national interests and security at stake for their personal interests and the country's enemies were taking advantage of the environment created by the opposition.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Saddiq gave anti-state narratives.

The SAPM said that armed forces rendered matchless sacrifices for the security and safety of the motherland.

He assured that Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his team were taking solid steps to improve the economy and change the political culture in the country , adding politics would be focused on national issues rather than personal interests.