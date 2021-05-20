ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was no threat from anyone as all the opposition political parties had failed to topple the government, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the prime minister would not compromise over accountability at any cost as he was given the mandate by the masses for that.

He said Imran Khan had founded the PTI, and the party was incomplete without him.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen would not go against the PTI or its leadership.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had looted the national wealth ruthlessly. Shehbaz Sharif gave the guarantee for Nawaz Sharif that he would return to the country after getting treatment abroad, but he failed to bring him back, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said Shehbaz Sharif had also tried to escape from the country. Law of land was equal for all, so every accused should be treated in accordance with the Constitution, he added.