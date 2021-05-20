UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure Under PM's Leadership: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure under PM's leadership: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was no threat from anyone as all the opposition political parties had failed to topple the government, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the prime minister would not compromise over accountability at any cost as he was given the mandate by the masses for that.

He said Imran Khan had founded the PTI, and the party was incomplete without him.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen would not go against the PTI or its leadership.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had looted the national wealth ruthlessly. Shehbaz Sharif gave the guarantee for Nawaz Sharif that he would return to the country after getting treatment abroad, but he failed to bring him back, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said Shehbaz Sharif had also tried to escape from the country. Law of land was equal for all, so every accused should be treated in accordance with the Constitution, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rashid Muslim All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Head of Russia's SVR Suggests US Intelligence Coul ..

51 seconds ago

Russian Envoy Hopes 5th Round of Negotiations on J ..

53 seconds ago

PFFE , HR organizations staged protest against Isr ..

54 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Crafting Measure to Block $735Mln Sal ..

55 seconds ago

Ruud eyes French Open second week but 'rock star' ..

59 seconds ago

Belgium to Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.