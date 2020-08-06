UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday reiterated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government would complete its constitutional tenure and the misperception in that regard was wrong.

No coalition partner would leave the government as their reservations, if any, would be removed, he said while talking to a private news channel.

As regards the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said NAB was pursuing many cases and conduction inquiries, which would take time to complete.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-FF chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman was being used by the opposition parties, who had supported the passage of the bill related to the Financial Action Task Force from the Parliament.

To another question, he dispelled any wrong impression about any political change in Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

