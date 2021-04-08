PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its Constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties could not dislodge the incumbent government as it was making hectic efforts to alleviate the inflation and poverty from the country.

He said the government was introducing institutional reforms to streamline the system to yield desirous results. The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.