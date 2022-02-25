PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Ghulam Sarwar

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not only complete its constitutional term rather, it would also win next general elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not only complete its constitutional term rather, it would also win next general elections.

Addressing a public meeting here he said that the government was making hectic efforts to control price hike, adding, poverty and unemployment would be reduced and mega development projects would also be launched in different areas.

He informed the development projects being completed in different areas of NA-59 constituency by the incumbent government could not be launched by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which was in power for 35 years. "They could not give a single college in Chontra and Rawat areas but we got approved five boys and girls colleges and construction work was started immediately. These areas were most deprived areas of Rawalpindi district as no hospital was available in these areas. We launched health sector projects," he added.

"The Union Councils of Chontra and Rawat could not be provided Sui Gas supply but, we kicked off the project to provide gas supply to 24 rural areas of the constituency and the project would be completed within shortest possible time frame," he added.

He further said past regimes could not construct a hospital in this area but, the PTI government would give the residents a state of the art hospital.

The Minister said, the opposition was trying to create disappointment among the people but, the government was trying to control the economic situation of the country deteriorated during last 35 years.

The roads and electricity projects worth Rs 5.5 billion each were underway for both the areas, Ghulam Sarwar said adding, the leaders of PML-N were not loyal to each other. The people would not give any more chance to those who looted national exchequer during 35 years of power, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the conspiracies of the opposition parties to destabilize the system stand exposed before the masses.

He said the people would not become part of any protest movement of the opposition parties as they fully understand their real motives, adding, the opposition parties could not hide their corruption through such tactics.

The Federal Minister said that in the past, the opposition parties failed in their no confidence motion moved against the Senate Chairman and expressed the confidence that this time they would again fail.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the PML-N had always tried to undermine and weaken the institutions.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that there was no threat of any no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan from the opposition, adding that it was just a political stunt.

He said the opposition parties had earlier made many announcements, like tendering en masse resignations from assemblies, short march, long march, no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman, but it had failed to achieve any target. If the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly it would meet the same fate like the opposition's other options had faced in the past, he added.

He expressed the hope that due to the prudent policies of the government, it would overcome inflation and unemployment. Though, price hike was an international phenomenon but, the PTI government was trying to bring down the prices particularly of food items, he added.

He said that all out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

The Federal Minister said that the government was focusing on real issues like inflation and not worried about opposition parties.