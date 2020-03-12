UrduPoint.com
PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the PTI government will complete its 5 years constitutional term

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the PTI government will complete its 5 years constitutional term.

In a statement on Wednesday the provincial minister said that the conspirators of present government will first be accounted for the loot program of their governments.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Federal and provincial governments have chalked out comprehensive strategy for raising the standard if low income and downtrodden people.

Minister said that Prime Minter Imran Khan eradicating the roots of corruption and financial hindrances adding that Pakistan's economy was getting stronger and stronger day by day.

He said that government was not unaware about the problems, difficulties and worries of the people he said and added that sequence of taking exigent steps was continuous for the provision of basic facilities at the threshold of the needy and deserving people.

The government was providing assistance to the people belong to low income class through Utility Store Net Work so as they could purchase Flour, Ghee, Sugar and other necessities of life at low rates, the Minister added.

