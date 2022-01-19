PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the political opponents should wait for the 2023 general elections as the present democratic setup would complete its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the political opponents should wait for the 2023 general elections as the present democratic setup would complete its tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that PTI government will not only complete his five-year term but also form the next government in 2023, the allied parties of the PTI government would keep continuing their confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said that the PTI government was putting efforts for economic revival and to overcome all challenges faced by the country, adding, Inflation would also be addressed soon on priority.

Ali Muhammad said that the Prime Minister was enjoying the support of members' parliament of his own party and allied political parties.

He said that all members of the government and allied parties had one agenda that was changing the lives of the common man.

The country's current account balance had recorded a surplus, he said, adding, the economy was "on the right track".

PTI government has the full capabilities to pull the country out of the current crisis under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.