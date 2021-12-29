PTI govt to complete its tenure: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete its tenure but would come to power again

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete its tenure but would come to power again.

Talking to the media persons, accompanying Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, he said that the Mother and Child Hospital Rawalpindi costing Rs 6 billion, Nullah Leh and Ring Road projects would be completed before the end of PTI government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Mother and Child Hospital on February 28, 2022 which was being completed at the cost of Rs 6 billion.

The Minister said that 90 per cent of work on the hospital had been completed. The government would succeed to provide relief to the people during next year, he added.

Sheikh Rashid further said the Provincial Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the Leh Expressway project, on which work would be started soon.

The National Economic Council (ECNEC) had also approved the project, he added.

Replying to a question about the PDM long march on March 23, the minister said that everybody knew that on March 23, the national parade was to be held in Islamabad and before the parade; roads were to be closed for preparation.

Rashid said that he had asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to come to the Federal capital on March 30, adding no one would be allowed to take the law into hands, and if they did, the law would take its course.

He said that the opposition alliance should have remembered that Pakistan Day parade is being held on March 23 in Islamabad and the government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.

Sheikh Rashid said that the residents at both sides of Leh Expressway would be allowed to construct plazas, commercial buildings.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the 400-bed hospital would be the first state-of-the-art facility of its kind in the country which would have modern health care facilities under one roof.

The hospital was being constructed on 200 kanals land and huge amount had been spent on the project, he added.

All-out efforts were being made to complete the project as soon as possible to provide best health care facilities to the residents of the area, he said.

Efforts were underway to complete first phase of the hospital by the end of Feb, he said.

He informed that the health card project was earlier launched in KPK but now the cards would be issued in Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Balistan and in Punjab from first January.

He termed it a revolutionary step in the history of the country and said that the incumbent government focused the health sector to provide relief to the citizens.

Health cards would change lives of the citizens, he said adding, the people under the health cards project would be able to get costly medical treatment facilities from public and private sector hospitals.

Rural areas would also be covered under the health cards project and the health facilities would also be improved in rural areas, he said adding, the project would also encourage the private sector to establish new hospitals in rural areas.

Mother and child hospital would be a state of the art hospital having all modern health facilities, he added.

It would be a gift of the government for not only the residents of this area but also for all the areas of Rawalpindi city.

He appreciated efforts of Sheikh Rashid who was eager to make the hospital functional within shortest possible time frame.