PTI govt to complete its tenure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and expressed the confidence that it will also return again for next tenure.

Talking to media, the minister said that opposition parties were in state of disappointment and stress as against their wishes, the present government was successfully running the state affairs.

Sheikh Rashid said, "the opposition has been saying since December last year that PTI is going to lose power, but it should clear any misunderstanding about the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition." He said the issue of inflation was connected with the changing international economic situation as no one in the government wants inflation in the country. He added the trend of increasing prices of petroleum, edible oil, wheat and other edible items in the international markets had repercussions.

He said the government was taking sincere steps to control inflation and making a change in the life of common man.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz's address in PDM's recent public gathering regarding Nawaz Sharif's return, Sheikh Rashid said "if Nawaz Sharif is serious in returning Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior will ensure full facilitation to him in this regard. He can return back even within 24 hours." He added "Nawaz Sharif's visit to London was a planned move so they were just trying to make country's people fool while telling them about his desire to return back." He advised the leadership of PML-N to stop defaming country's respectable institutions in public or using inappropriate language.

He said the present opposition had no vision to understand the prevailing regional situation and they had selected wrong time for holding rallies and protest.

Talking about development projects in Rawalpindi, the interior minister said they had fulfilled all promises made with the people like establishing 60 educational institutions, three universities and Nallah Lai projects.

He said that three universities had been established in Rawalpindi while several educational institutions had been setup in poor areas of the city.

He said the present government had finalized the Nallah Lai project as the inaugural ceremony of the project will be held on December 25. He added Mother and Child hospital project will also be started before December 25.

Sheikh Rashid said that on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated in a grand manner across the country with religious fervor and respect.

He said that all arrangements had been finalized for holding the functions on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal. He added various events had been planned in twin cities as Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies would be arranged in Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides number of other activities to celebrate the day.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been given the task to avoid hoarding of Dollars in the country. The minister added 34 persons had been arrested besides ordering audit of five of major companies in this regard.

He said that late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was our national hero and on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was given a state funeral. He added the government had made all arrangements in Faisal Mosque however he was buried in H-8 graveyard as according to his daughter Dina Khan it was his own will.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid visited the residence of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and expressed his sympathies with his daughter and other family members.