PTI Govt To Complete Its Tenure Without Trouble: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PTI govt to complete its tenure without trouble: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its five year tenure without any trouble.

The opposition benches would fail in no-confidence move, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition party leaders are suffering from anxiety because the PTI government has full support of the coalition partners, he said.

The Opposition parties are doing blunders and they would face defeat in no-confidence move, he stated.

The Prime Minister has no worries about the no-confidence move because PTI leadership is striving hard to protect democratic system in the country, he said.

