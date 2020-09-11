PTI govt to complete its tenure, Zain Qureshi

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, on Friday said the incumbent government would complete its tenure and also come into power again in next elections on basis of its performance.

He said the government wanted to uplift standard of masses for which all possible resources were being utilized.

Zain Qureshi expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of various projects at his constituency NA-157 here.

Zain said the COVID-19 had affected the country's economy badly, adding that the uplift projects were being completed gradually.

Transparency in development work is top priority and negligence would not be tolerated, he said.

The secretary said establishment of South Punjab secretariat was a gift to masses by the incumbent government and it would prove milestone for setting-up province.

The South Punjab secretariat would be made functional soon as secretaries have been posted while process on offices and administrative matters were underway.

