PTI Govt To Complete Mandated Tenure: Info Minister
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would complete it's mandated period.
Talking to media persons here after addressing a function, he said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman posing no danger to PTI government and he is free to dream about dislodging the democratically elected government .
The PTI government would complete its five-year term without any hurdle, adding that KP people suffered a lot during ANP regime during 2008-13.
To a question, Information Minister said Bus Rapid Transit project would be completed within three months time.
He said PTI government was working on women empowerment and making legislation in this regard.