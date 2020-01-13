UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Complete Mandated Tenure: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

PTI govt to complete mandated tenure: Info Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would complete it's mandated period

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would complete it's mandated period.

Talking to media persons here after addressing a function, he said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman posing no danger to PTI government and he is free to dream about dislodging the democratically elected government .

The PTI government would complete its five-year term without any hurdle, adding that KP people suffered a lot during ANP regime during 2008-13.

To a question, Information Minister said Bus Rapid Transit project would be completed within three months time.

He said PTI government was working on women empowerment and making legislation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Information Minister Women Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

40 minutes ago

Buzdar, Turner agree on enhancing cooperation in v ..

38 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals filtration plant ,impo ..

39 seconds ago

17 die as incidents of rain, snow in Balochistan

42 seconds ago

KIF talks with SSGC on gas supply

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.