PTI govt to complete mandated tenure: Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would complete it's mandated period.

Talking to media persons here after addressing a function, he said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman posing no danger to PTI government and he is free to dream about dislodging the democratically elected government .

The PTI government would complete its five-year term without any hurdle, adding that KP people suffered a lot during ANP regime during 2008-13.

To a question, Information Minister said Bus Rapid Transit project would be completed within three months time.

He said PTI government was working on women empowerment and making legislation in this regard.