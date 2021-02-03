PTI govt to conduct LB polls in three phases: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would conduct local bodies electionsin next few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would conduct local bodies electionsin next few months. The LB polls would be completed in three phases, he stated while talking to a private television channel. After Musharraf regime, he said the LB system has made ineffective. "Ex Chief Minister Punjab has made this system ineffective, " he stated. Emphasizing the need for local government system, he said that transfer of funds to representatives of LG system, would help resolve the issues of the common man. Commenting on the upcoming Senate elections, the minister said that ruling party has forwarded the request to apex court for seeking guidance in holding elections with show of hands.

He said open balloting would cease all routes of horse trading. In reply to a question about delay in the Amendment presented before the House, he said the immature political party leaders including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had no interest with public. He added that the leaders of PPP and PML-N, are keen to remove the corruption and money laundering cases. To another question about high inflation, Ch Fawad Hussain said that people and the country had to face trouble due to massive corruption and money laundering committed by PPP and PML-N leaders.

He said the dark period has ended. He added that new era of prosperity has begun. About Senate elections, he claimed that his party would clinch maximum seats in the upcoming polls.