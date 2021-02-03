UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Conduct LB Polls In Three Phases: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:57 PM

PTI govt to conduct LB polls in three phases: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would conduct local bodies electionsin next few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would conduct local bodies electionsin next few months. The LB polls would be completed in three phases, he stated while talking to a private television channel. After Musharraf regime, he said the LB system has made ineffective. "Ex Chief Minister Punjab has made this system ineffective, " he stated. Emphasizing the need for local government system, he said that transfer of funds to representatives of LG system, would help resolve the issues of the common man. Commenting on the upcoming Senate elections, the minister said that ruling party has forwarded the request to apex court for seeking guidance in holding elections with show of hands.

He said open balloting would cease all routes of horse trading. In reply to a question about delay in the Amendment presented before the House, he said the immature political party leaders including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had no interest with public. He added that the leaders of PPP and PML-N, are keen to remove the corruption and money laundering cases. To another question about high inflation, Ch Fawad Hussain said that people and the country had to face trouble due to massive corruption and money laundering committed by PPP and PML-N leaders.

He said the dark period has ended. He added that new era of prosperity has begun. About Senate elections, he claimed that his party would clinch maximum seats in the upcoming polls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Musharraf Technology Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

3 minutes ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

4 minutes ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

46 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

1 hour ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

22 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.