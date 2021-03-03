PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue efforts for strengthening Election Commission of Pakistan.

The whole nation has observed today's Senate elections and there was dire need to further improve the system of voting, he stated while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on winning seat by PPP leader in the Federal capital, he said it was strange that Yusuf Raza Gilani has won the seat in Senate elections.

Voicing serious concerns over dubious role of Opposition, he said the PPP has set a worse example of horse trading. In reply to a question about vote of no confidence being planned by Opposition, he said there was no harm to bring vote of no confidence against the ruling party but Opposition benches would face defeat.

To another question, SAPM said incumbent government would continue struggle for reforms in the national institutions.