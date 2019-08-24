UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Continue Journey Of Progress: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

PTI govt to continue journey of progress: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue the journey of progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue the journey of progress.

He said that Sharif brothers plundered national exchequers mercilessly, adding that Ehsan Iqbal should pray for the release of Sharif brothers instead of criticising the courts.

The PTI government had always respected court decisions, he added.

The Minister said that court decision of video scandal had broken down all hopes of release of Sharif family.

He said that N-league wanted release of Sharif brothers without getting plenty.

Ehsan Iqbal and Maryam Auranzeb tried to get the sympathies of people by misleading them, he said and added, that PTI government would continue its journey for taking the country to the path of progress despite the false allegation of opposition.

