PTI govt to continue public service journey: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI would continue the journey of public service without caring criticism and no hurdle would be tolerated in provision of relief to the masses.

In a statement issued here, he asserted that the incumbent government was the most transparent, adding that those embroiled in the politics of allegations will have to face defeat.

Naya Pakistan would rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He maintained that those making hue and cry had no future.

The people of the country had also fully recognized the dual faces of such elements, he added.

The Chief Minister said the opportunity given by Allah Almighty to serve the masses was being fulfilled as a sacred obligation.

The country was moving towards the right direction as anti-coronavirus policies had proved successful, he said.

He said smart lockdown had been ended with the consultation of the stakeholders however people should follow precautions as wearing masks and social distancing would further improve the situation, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely decisions that Pakistan had achieved success in overcoming the coronavirus.

The government also realized the economic difficulties of the common man while working against the coronavirus, he said adding the opposition parties wasted time in point-scoring and its negative politics bitterly failed.