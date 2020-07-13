UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Continue Serve Masses: Javed Akhtar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PTI govt to continue serve masses: Javed Akhtar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government came into power in order to resolve masses problems and the government would continue to serve masses without any discrimination.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a sewerage scheme worth Rs 7 million at Usmanpura, here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and he would surely punish corrupt elements. All the corrupt, who looted government's exchequer in past, had now joined hands. However, the incumbent government was committed to abolish corruption from the country.

