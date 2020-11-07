UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Continue Serve Masses: Sarwar Khan

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:54 PM

PTI govt to continue serve masses: Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Saturday said it was prime duty of government to provide all basic facilities of life to people as our main objective was to serve people without any discrimination.

He said this while inaugurating development projects at Dhok Imam Din Union Council Kalial including gas supply projects in Dhok Meera, Bilal Colony, Kashmir Colony and Satti Town which would be completed at the cost of Rs 32 million.

The minister reiterated PTI government's stance to raise the living standard of common man, especially in rural areas through provision of all basic facilities at their doorstep.

"We believe in the politics of principle and service, not on personal politics", he said adding that those who elected from this constituency in the past did not even know that how many union councils are there in it.

He announced that a community center and water scheme at the cost of Rs.

44 crore would be launched soon.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not a challenge for us, he said adding, the only challenge for us is unemployment and inflation which would be overcome soon.

He said Nawaz Sharif, who had remained Prime Minister three times went abroad after making agreement.

Sarwar said previous rulers did nothing other than to follow policy of looting and plundering national wealth, adding that they would be made accountable to public for their misdeeds.

He said according to Bilawal's statement, Nawaz Sharif made a personal statement from the PDM platform which proved that opposition is not at odds with each other.

The Minister said losers have entered the field under the name of PDM but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs and government of PTI would continue its struggle for a stable, prosperous and strong Pakistan.

