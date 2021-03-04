UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Continue Struggle Against Corruption Elimination: Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

PTI Govt to continue struggle against corruption elimination: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue struggle against elimination of the menace of corruption from the country.

The PTI had won majority seats in the recent Senate elections which had considered a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative, he said while talking to ptv.

The minister said the opposition parties did not have moral ground and courage as the Pakistan Peoples' Party candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had won the general seat of Islamabad through use of money that's why PM Imran Khan talked about open ballot to discourage such corrupt practice.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Yusuf Raza Gilani who was found involved in horse trading as his son Ali Haider Gilani's video showed that who was buying votes for his father through illegal means.

