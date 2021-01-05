UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Continue Unflinching Support To Kashmiris: Minister

Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will continue its unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Colonies/Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro while inaugurating a photo exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council here Tuesday.

He said that freedom is a fundamental right of Kashmiri people and they cannot be deprived of their right to self-determination for long. He paid best tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PM as an Ambassador of Kashmir had been highlighting the issue at all international forums from day one.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, poet Shehzad Ahmed Baig and Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated the photo exhibition which depicted various stages of struggle for Kashmir independence while Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Directors Arts Council Amina Alam, Mohammad Imran Raza, In-charge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion. A rally was also held on the occasion to highlight the day of Right of Self-Determination for Kashmiri people. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris.

