PTI govt to continue work for rule of law in country: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would continue working for rule of law in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an extensive campaign to strengthen rule of law in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

First time in the history of Pakistan, the big criminals have started fearing of laws, he added. In the past, he said there was no proper accountability system but incumbent government has taken practical steps to bring the the corrupt people behind the bars.

Nawaz Sharif, he said elected three times Prime Minister of Pakistan, had to face disqualification because of rule of law in the country.

He said Shehbaz Sharif would have to disclose the sources of illegal transaction of money found in his account. Appreciating the policies of government for people's welfare, he said the PM had introduced different schemes including health cards for providing medical facility to poor families. The PTI, he said is giving priority to alleviate poverty and for this, practical measures in the field of economic sector has been takento achieve maximum growth rate in near future.