PTI Govt To Control Inflation, Provide Relief To Masses: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:01 AM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would control inflation and for this, all possible measures were being taken to achieve this challenge

Talking to a private news channel he said, the Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincerely working to provide relief to masses.

He said, the Prime Minister has rejected the politics of slavery. He further stated that PTI would form the next government on the basis of delivery and performance.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that ruling party had made accountability without discrimination.

The PTI government tried to remove mafias sitting in different places.

He said the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan had expressed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and they gave him heavy mandate after the elections. Commenting on steps taken for farmer community, he said that the incumbent government had allocated huge amount to boost agriculture sector. The power looms have started functioning besides other industries which had been closed during the period of past regimes, he added.

