PTI-govt to deliver as per promises made with people: Shahriyar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi Tuesday lauded his government's most hard working and dedicated efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and said it would deliver as per promises made with the people.

In his exclusive interview with private news channel he said his government came into power with the aim to render public service and will continue to lead towards the right path without caring for any criticism.

He said all policies of present government are transparent and in the larger national interests and PM Imran Khan will come up to the expectations of public and fulfill the vision of PTI.

Rendering public service is Imran Khan's mission and he has undertaken exemplary steps for delivering service to the poor people with announcing historic Ehsaas program which was admired by UNHCR and other countries as well.

Honest PM Imran Khan was committed to putting the country on the road to progress and prosperity, as per aspirations of the nation and he will never back to his promise, he added.

Afridi said the government was determined to implement its reforms agenda to root out corruption, adding that all stakeholders should join the government for strengthening democracy in the country.

"Instead of speaking against the government and misleading people, the opposition should play its role in the parliament and help the government make laws and give suggestions to fight Covid-19," he added.

The government would not take any pressure and face all challenges coming its way, adding, PM Imran Khan with his team to fight till the last ball played, he added.

As Pakistan is in a difficult situation because of Covid-19 outbreak, all parties should support the government in the ongoing war on the deadly virus, he said.

The govt inherited worst economic condition due to weak policies of the previous governments, he criticized.

Replying a question, he said that difference of opinion and concerns are the beauty of democracy and PM Imran Khan wants his team to deliver, adding, we all are members like a family and should work unitedly.

He said public voted Imran Khan's government for five-years, so the opposition should play its due role. Time is not ripe for political gimmick. This is time to make concerted efforts to cope with Covid-19 challenge.

New Pakistan will be carved out under the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan where common man will be provided with all basic facilities, he promised.

He said the government's job is to uplift the poor and provide them with basic necessities.

In another question related to Kashmir issue he urged the international community to play its role to help end Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.