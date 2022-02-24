UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt To Deliver Skills To Youth On Priority : Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

PTI govt to deliver skills to youth on priority : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said it was priority of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government to impart technical training to youth enabling them self-sufficient in the society.

Addressing at an award ceremony here, he said "Skills for All" program had started under the banner of the 'Kamyab Jawan Program' to provide training to youth in 250 courses in more than 1,000 universities and technical educational institutions.

He said the government had so far granted around 92,000 scholarships on merit to male and female students from all public sector universities under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, a key component of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme.

"Youth are asset of the country, the government providing ample opportunities to help youth standing on their own feet through such programmes," he noted.

The minister said government was materializing social welfare projects as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Some 34 social protection programmes were running under the umbrella of Rs 260 billion Ehsaas Programme, he added.

Similarly, he said the government was creating conducive business environment to boost trade, economic activities in the country.

Farrukh said Sehat Insaf Card was a flagship programme of PTI government , adding the programme was facilitating downtrodden people for free medical treatment up to Rs 1 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Male All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

19 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

35 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>