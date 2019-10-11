PTI Govt to do everything to benefit people: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Terhik- e- Insaf has come to power with the votes of people and will do everything including institutional reforms and establishment of peace and social harmony for their benefits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Terhik- e- Insaf has come to power with the votes of people and will do everything including institutional reforms and establishment of peace and social harmony for their benefits.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Abbottabad University of Science & Technology Hawalian and oath taking ceremony of Abbottabad Press Club during his visit to District Abbottabad on Friday.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Minister for food Qalander Lodhi, MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Uzma Khan Jadoon, MPAs Muhammad Nazir Abbassi, Momina Basit, General Secretary PTI Ali Asghar Khan, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheerul Islam, Regional Police Officer Dr. Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University Dr. Mujdidur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq, representatives of DICE, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, traders and large number of students throughout the province attended the ceremonies.

The chief minister termed the proposed freedom march of JUI Head Maulana Fazalur Rehman and ongoing strike of doctors against reforms in health sector as completely baseless adding that if these people have any issue, then they sit with the government and we are ready to address their grievances.

The Chief Minister declared in unequivocal terms that the government will not allow anyone to take law in hand. He said that Pakistan is currently facing serious challenges both internally and externally due to the Kashmir issue and economic situation, but people should stay satisfied because the Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted these challenges and they under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan will soon come out of these problems.

He assured that despite the difficult financial situation, the government will accomplish the financial requirements of Universities and Institutions for higher education because this is the need of our young generation.

He announced a grant of Rs.14,00 million for Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Rs.8 million for Press Club Abbottabad alongwith Rs.2 million for Abbottabad Union of Journalists. He also announced Media Colony for Abbottabad Press Club and Provision of Astro Turf for hockey ground with the cooperation of Federal government.

The chief minister regretted that Maulana Fazalur Rehman is doing politics in the name of islam and freedom. But, the fact is that Pakistan had got independence in 1947 and come into being in the name of Islam so there is no space and justification of politics in the name of Islam and freedom that Maulana Fazalur Rehman is currently doing.

Talking about the strike of doctors and medical staff in the province, the Chief Minister made it clear that the reforms taken by the government in health sector only aimed at to improve the healthcare services in the public run hospitals.

There is no privatization plan. Doctors are government's employees and they will still remain government employees. He kept on saying that the reformation of government departments particularly institutions of social services is the top most priority of his government and all this is purely for the welfare of people.

The Chief Minister reiterated his assurance that doctors should not afraid of reforms introduced by the provincial government because there is no risk to their jobs. However, if they have any problem, they should sit with government, we are available anytime to listen and solve their issues, he concluded.