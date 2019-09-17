UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Eliminate Corruption: Omar Dar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Dar said on Tuesday the government would put the country on right track by eliminating corruption and corrupt elements from the country.

Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had chalked out a comprehensive plan to place the country among the developed nations.

"All corrupt elements of the country will have to face the music and will have to return the looted money," he warned.

