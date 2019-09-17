PTI Govt To Eliminate Corruption: Omar Dar
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:00 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Dar said on Tuesday the government would put the country on right track by eliminating corruption and corrupt elements from the country
Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had chalked out a comprehensive plan to place the country among the developed nations.
"All corrupt elements of the country will have to face the music and will have to return the looted money," he warned.