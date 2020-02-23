UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Empower Party's Workers To Serve Masses In Better Way

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:00 PM

PTI govt to empower party's workers to serve masses in better way

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue implementing its political agenda and fully empower the party's workers to serve the masses in a better way.

Talking the media persons here, she said that no party could complete its political mission without empowering its workers.

Terming workers backbone of the party, she said the PTI was the only political party which had completed democracy in its rank and file and it had developed an organisational structure at every level.

Dr Firdous said that due to such measures, the PTI had become the most popular political party of the country.

She said the party workers fully believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said that Coronavirus had become a global threat and Chinese government and its people had bravely been battling the virus.

She said no Coronavirus case had been reported in Pakistan yet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister China Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.