SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue implementing its political agenda and fully empower the party's workers to serve the masses in a better way.

Talking the media persons here, she said that no party could complete its political mission without empowering its workers.

Terming workers backbone of the party, she said the PTI was the only political party which had completed democracy in its rank and file and it had developed an organisational structure at every level.

Dr Firdous said that due to such measures, the PTI had become the most popular political party of the country.

She said the party workers fully believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said that Coronavirus had become a global threat and Chinese government and its people had bravely been battling the virus.

She said no Coronavirus case had been reported in Pakistan yet.