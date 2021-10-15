UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt To Enhance Performance This Year: Sh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would enhance performance this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would enhance performance this year.

The political parties would start campaign of the elections in the next year, he said while talking to private television channel. The government had only one year for delivery and performance, he said.

Commenting on electronic voting machine, he said after legislation on EVM, the election commission (EC), was bound to conduct elections through modern technology.

The minister urged the Opposition to avoid wasting time on politics and come forward for legislation on EVM.

The EVM was guarantee for transparent elections, he stated. Replying to a question about civil and military relations, he said the relations between military and civilian government was normal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolesc ..

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Over Myocarditis Effect - ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in ..

WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in Underdeveloped Countries

2 minutes ago
 People must follow life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) fo ..

People must follow life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success: Lahore High Court C ..

2 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail

AD&SJ visits central jail

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension schedule

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension schedule

7 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested; 2105 grams charras, 68 liqu ..

Drug peddler arrested; 2105 grams charras, 68 liquor bottles recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.