PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would enhance performance this year.

The political parties would start campaign of the elections in the next year, he said while talking to private television channel. The government had only one year for delivery and performance, he said.

Commenting on electronic voting machine, he said after legislation on EVM, the election commission (EC), was bound to conduct elections through modern technology.

The minister urged the Opposition to avoid wasting time on politics and come forward for legislation on EVM.

The EVM was guarantee for transparent elections, he stated. Replying to a question about civil and military relations, he said the relations between military and civilian government was normal.