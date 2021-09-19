UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt To Ensure Holding Forthcoming Polls On EVM: Khattak

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the forthcoming general elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Addressing a celebration organized in connections with victory in the Cantonment board (CB) polls in Nowshera, he said that the PTI government would bring constitutional amendment to ensure the use of EVMs in the general elections of 2023.

He said the opposition parties had been exposed before the people as they did nothing other than looting and plundering the national exchequer during their governmental tenures.

Pervez Khattak said the public become aware and voted for PTI candidates in recently held Cantonment Board elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

