PTI govt to expedite development works in next two years: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would expedite the development works in next two years.

The focus has been given to streamline the system in Karachi and district level development plan had already begun in Punjab, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing serious concerns over delay in projects of Karachi, he said Sindh government led by Pakistan Peoples Party has failed to complete K-IV and other essential projects.

Commenting on last Census held in Karachi, he said, "We are going to conduct the census next year to remove reservation of Mutahida Quomi Movement."Replying to a question about early elections in the country, he said Opposition parties would have to wait for two more years for next elections.

He hoped that PTI would clinch the general elections on delivery and performance.